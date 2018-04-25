Nonprofit News

Winner named in Spring 2018 Yum! IGNITES Louisville Challenge

The 19th class of the Leadership Louisville Center’s Ignite Louisville program graduated on April 18 following a day of presentations to a panel of esteemed judges. The six teams put their work for local nonprofits on display in hopes of winning the Yum! IGNITES Louisville Challenge and earning additional funds for the agency they worked to assist. The team working with Bates Community Development Corporation was selected as winner of the challenge and will receive the $1,500 prize made possible by Yum! Brands, Inc. While one team was selected as the winner, all six nonprofit agencies received significant support, with the six teams contributing over 2,900 hours of service and providing over $250,000 in value to the nonprofit agencies.

“At Yum!, we believe our unrivaled culture and talent fuel results, and the Ignite Louisville program shows how extraordinary talent can have an incredible impact,” said Matt Zeiger, Yum! VP finance. “Yum! is a proud partner with Leadership Louisville Center for the Ignite Louisville program to build leadership skills and make our community better.”

Presented by Norton Healthcare, Ignite Louisville is a seven-month program that grows young professionals by developing the key components of leadership. The Yum! IGNITES Louisville Challenge is an opportunity for teams from the Leadership Louisville Center’s Ignite Louisville program to undertake a project for a local nonprofit, gaining experience in community leadership, board involvement and teamwork. Since its inception in 2004, Ignite Louisville participants have worked on over 110 projects for area nonprofits to plan, execute and sustain new strategies for success. Participating nonprofits benefit from the expertise and energy of the teams, which each invest hundreds of hours with their nonprofit agency as they compete for donations made possible by the Yum! Brands Foundation.

The Junior League of Louisville celebrates its most outstanding sustainers, supporters and community partners with Excellence Awards

On April 17, the Junior League of Louisville presented three awards at its Sustainer and Community Awards Luncheon at the Louisville Boat Club, celebrating the League’s 97th anniversary. The Founders’ Award, Spirit of the League Award and Community Partner Award recognize not only its most remarkable League members, but also partners and supporters of the League throughout the Louisville community.

Founders’ Award

The most prestigious award given by the Junior League of Louisville, the Founders’ Award, is presented to a sustainer who has demonstrated continued civic and charitable leadership on behalf of the league and the community. The member must be community minded, lives the mission of the Junior League through her actions and services and inspires others to reach their dreams with courage, strength and love to others.

This year’s Founders Award recipient is Michelle Black White. White is the current sustainer director of the Junior League of Louisville. She is a graduate of the University of Louisville with degrees in marketing and graphic design and has 10 years of marketing and advertising experience in account management and new business development. She served as the CEO of Gallopalooza for the 2015 public art project and currently is a stylist and agency leader for W by Worth and co-creator of Black White and Kuhl – a fashion, style, beauty and decor blog for women over 40. Her community leadership includes serving on the board of directors for the Junior League of Louisville, KMAC, Brightside, Gallopalooza and other local non-profits.

Spirit of the League Award

The Spirit of the League Award recognizes a group or individual (outside of the league) who not only supports the Junior League of Louisville but who also exemplifies the league’s mission and provides a significant and sustained commitment to the Louisville community through service and leadership.

This year’s Founders Award recipient is Wendy Kennedy. Kennedy has served as educational services representative and team leader with Usborne Books & More for 19 years, working with many Louisville nonprofits, schools, libraries and other organizations to raise books and funding. Throughout the last two years, Kennedy has partnered with Junior League to promote literacy through storytime at the market and by donating books to the Junior League Little Libraries. Kennedy is a UBAM National Award winner and has earned multiple trips. A graduate of Indiana University, Kennedy lives in Elizabeth, Indiana with her husband and three children.

Community Partner Award

The Community Partner Award is presented to a corporation or community organization that has shown tremendous support to the league and its mission.

This year’s Founders Award Recipient is Robin Jennings. Jennings helped to launch Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Louisville in partnership with the Rotary, Junior League, Jefferson County Education Foundation and WAVE3 News. Through advertising, networking and community support, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has flourished and currently sends books to children throughout most of the Louisville West End. Jennings considers it a great story of cooperation and synergy between volunteer service organizations, business, education and government all working together to advance the literacy rate and academic progress for children ages zero through five who are most in need.