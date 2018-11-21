Nonprofit News

Safe Holiday Celebration Dec. 8 and 9 at Flame Run

This holiday season, Flame Run Glass Studio and Gallery wants to celebrate a Safe Place for everyone by supporting the YMCA Safe Place Services. Flame Run is a family business and recognizes the essential services the Safe Place offers for repairing and building healthy families.

On Dec. 8 and 9, Flame Run will honor the Safe Place by donating $5 from each Blow-Your-Own Ornament created that day to the Safe Place Shelter House for homeless and at-risk youth. There will also be small gifts available with a minimum $2 donation to Safe Place.

Flame Run Gallery Director Tiffany Ackerman, with support from The Kentucky Center ArtsReach, has been the in-house art teacher at Safe Place Shelter House for almost six years. “My work at Safe Place allows me to share the gift of art for emotional healing and development,” she said. “I am grateful to Flame Run for hosting this event to support all that Safe Place does in our community.”

Consider supporting a safe holiday for everyone by making an appointment at Flame Run to share this special event with us.

Appointments are available by calling the Flame Run Gallery at 502.584.5353.

Hosparus Health celebrates National Children’s Memorial Day Dec. 9

Hosparus Health will again hold a special event in honor of National Children’s Memorial Day on Dec. 9, beginning at 4 p.m. at the First Unitarian Church, 809 S. Fourth St. The event, which honors children of any age who have died, is open to the public. There is no cost to attend. Many people choose to come every year to remember their child in this special way.

From 4 to 6:30 p.m., families are invited to make luminaries in memory of children who died to celebrate the light they continue to bring to their lives. Participants also are invited to bring pictures and other mementos of their children, which will be placed with the luminaries in The Healing Space, an area of quiet remembrance and reflection.

A remembrance and candle lighting ceremony will be held at 6:45 p.m., coinciding with similar celebrations across the globe. Children’s names will be read throughout the afternoon and again during the candle lighting ceremony.

Online registration is requested by visiting bit.ly/ChildMemorial18.

Those unable to attend may arrange for a luminary to be made in celebration of their child and/or submit their child’s name to be read in The Healing Space by calling the Hosparus Health Grief Counseling Center at 502.456.5451 or emailing jomer@hosparus.org. Luminaries will be mailed to families unable to attend after the event.

For more info about the Hosparus Health Grief Counseling Center, visit hosparushealth.org/grief-counseling.

YouthBuild Building Lives Breakfast

Learn about the groundbreaking program that’s changing lives and the community it serves. Join YouthBuild Dec. 5 from 8 to 9 a.m. at Mellwood Arts Center for a free breakfast and opportunity to give during the holiday season. All proceeds will go towards the YouthBuild Louisville annual fund. The public is invited to attend but reservations are required. Contact them by phone at 502.290.6121 or by email at development@yblky.org.

The Building Lives Breakfast “Building Wings for Soaring” will be a chance for guests to meet students and alumni from YouthBuild Louisville while also learning about the unique services and outcomes YouthBuild produces. Student and staff stories will be shared to provide guests with an in-depth understanding of the impact and benefits of the program. YouthBuild understands the need for individual support and community outreach, which is why this breakfast is vital to funding the expansion of the YouthBuild campus and the future of the program.

“YouthBuild Louisville’s goal for the Building Lives Breakfast is to educate more citizens about the extraordinary accomplishments of our young people. Through gains of academic credentials, vocational certifications, completion of AmeriCorps service projects and personal barrier elimination, they build not only their lives but those of their families while they are rebuilding our community. Their stories are inspiring, heartwarming and completely fill us with hope for a better tomorrow,” said President and CEO Lynn Rippy.

Established in 2001, YouthBuild Louisville has provided many services to the community such as the building and the rehabilitation of homes for low-income families, development of community gardens and planting of hundreds of trees. Each fall, 35 students are enrolled in the nine-month program, each completing 450 hours of community service in order to qualify for an AmeriCorps Education Scholarship. YouthBuild’s vision is that through the development of life and job skills, students are inspired to reach lifelong success as they become strong, confident young adults with a commitment to work, education, family and community. Find out more about YouthBuild Louisville at YBLKY.org.