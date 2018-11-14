Nonprofit News

Ymca Of Greater Louisville Recognizes 2018 Youth Character Award Honorees

The YMCA of Greater Louisville announced the 2018 Youth Character Award honorees on Nov. 1, presenting awards to 15 outstanding youth from the Louisville area.

Recipients of The Youth Character Awards were selected for exemplifying exceptional leadership and commitment to strengthening our community, embodying the Y’s core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility. The honorees were also recognized for their contributions to academics and athletics, as well as their roles in volunteer- and leadership-related activities.

The Youth Character Awards, which celebrates exemplary teens ages 13 through 17, come with a $1,500 scholarship.

1. Grace Bagga – Age 17, Kentucky Country Day (KCD)

Nominated by: Candace Medina

2. Jolene Ballard – Age 17, duPont Manual High School

Nominated by: Jill Ballard

3. Lorena Bonet Velazquez – Age 17, Fairdale High School

Nominated by: Fairdale High School

4. Christiana Brown – Age 15, Central High School

Nominated by: Brittany Bryant

5. Taurino Castaneda – Age 16, Louisville Male High School

Nominated by: Vicky Schweickhardt

6. Mercy Evanson – Age 17, Central High School

Nominated by: Jana Costner

7. Jordyn Gibson – Age 17, duPont Manual High School

Nominated by: Dennis Robinson

8. Briana Johnson – Age 15, duPont Manual High School

Nominated by: Cindy Johnson

9. Alyssia Leach – Age 17, duPont Manual High School

Nominated by: Dennis Robinson

10. Jackson McArthur – Age 17, Trinity High School

Nominated by: Tony Lewis

11. Hailey Miller – Age 17, Butler Traditional High School

Nominated by: Jonathan Joseph

12. Keith Phillips II – Age 16, Eastern High School

Nominated by: N’Namdi Paskins

13. Allison Rogers – Age 17, South Oldham High School

Nominated by: Laurie Rogers

14. Tori Vestal – Age 17, duPont Manual High School

Nominated by: Michelle Leslie

15. Morgan White – Age 17, Eastern High School

Nominated by: Stephanie Morgan-White

Virtuous Women Empowerment of Louisville Announces Fall Festival

Virtuous Women Empowerment of Louisville (VWEL) invites the public to a Harvest Fall Festival event Nov. 17, 2018, at St. Stephens Community Life Center, 1508 West Kentucky St., from 3 to 5 p.m. The festive event is for all ages and will feature a chili cook-off, turkey costume contest for kids, food vendors, games, DJ, bounce houses and a face painter.

“We want to celebrate the season of being thankful by hosting a harvest event that the entire family can enjoy and support a worthwhile cause in the community,” said Megan Bell, president of Virtuous Women Empowerment of Louisville. “The proceeds from this event will go directly to the numerous women’s organizations we support to help women and children in Kentuckiana.”

VWEL is a newly-formed 501c3 nonprofit made up of women from all ages, races and backgrounds with one goal in mind: to support women in the community through mentoring, educational resources, financial and business opportunities.

“We are living in a day and age when we have got to do something to stop the negativity in this country,” said Bell. “We are simply a group of women who want to do something positive and this is one way to help during a time of need.”

Children under three are free. Adults are $10, senior citizens are $2. Tickets will be sold at the door.

Over $26,600 Donated to Two Local Charities by Brownsboro Hardware & Paint

On Oct. 31, Brownsboro Hardware & Paint presented two checks for over $13,300 each to two local charities from this year’s EGGFest event. The EGGFest event was held at Brownsboro Hardware & Paint the first weekend of August and featured great food coming off 100 Big Green Eggs. A team of volunteers from Sysco Foods help to feed the thousands of attendees.

The two local charities are A Recipe to End Hunger, which provides food to underprivileged children over the weekend, and Kentucky Harvest, which distributes food to food pantries all over our region.

According to owner Jim Lehrer, “Brownsboro Hardware & Paint is thankful for the support of our community and this is one of the ways we like to give back. Over the past six years, we have given over $100,000 to local charities as a result of our EGGFest event.”

Besides Sysco Foods of Louisville, other key sponsors of the event include West Sixth Brewing Company, The Kentucky Pork Producers and The Kentucky Beef Council.

Waterfront Botanical Gardens and TreesLouisville Tree Planting to take place Nov. 17

Thanks to a grant from the CSX Foundation and a collaboration between Waterfront Botanical Gardens and TreesLouisville Inc., there will be a community tree planting of 90 trees on the site of the future botanical gardens, along the Butchertown Greenway, on Nov. 17, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Waterfront Botanical Gardens is working with TreesLouisville to re-green the easternmost hillside of the landfill property. The trees will be part of the botanical display of the gardens and will provide shade in the future Woodlands Garden on the property.

Instruction on proper tree planting will be provided at 9:30 a.m. with the planting to follow. Trees to be planted include: Sugar Maple; Dogwood; Scarlet Oak, Bur Oak; Shumard Oak; and Red Maple.

Refreshments will be provided. Bring your own shovel, water bottle and gloves. Dress accordingly for outdoor work.