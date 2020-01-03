Galleries > _ > News > _ > Society
New Year’s Eve 2020
January 3, 2020
Louisvillians rang in the new year at Mellwood Arts Center on Dec. 31. Hosted by Eventris, this spectacular party featured entertainment by Tony & the Tan Lines and DJ K-Dogg.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Reyhan Falls and Brandy Despain.
Marty and Angel Dapore, Sami Portman and Adam Lyons with Lara and Todd Needham.
Ellie Romes and Preston Simmons.
Chad Kemplin and Shannon Downs.
Stephanie and Jeremy Allgeier.
Amber Keeling, Kristen Erps and Kathryn Peetrey.
Allen Thomas and Lexi Crutchfield with Claira and Tyler Stiebling.
Jamie Ritchie, Brandi Cecil, Todd Shellhamer and Ashton Ballard.
Kevin Allen and Jenny Cleary.
Lyndsey Henken and Meghan Oliva.
Ashley Bishop, Sarah Polson, Tracy Ander and Noelle Kordes with Jeremy and Stephanie Allgeier.
Kelsey Uuskallio and Erik Switzer.
Aysun Yilmaz, Belle Parda and Krissy Sanz.
Robert Baker, Dzenita Bektic and Irina Kakovkina .
Linda North and Makayla Szczepanik.
James and Jackie Strong with Katie Saettel and Jaime Miller.
Hannah Whitlock and William Croft.
Autumn Kidd and Mckenzie Onkst.
Coady Murner, Lindsey Carter and Sam Kelly.
Pauline Ottaviano and Kaitlyn Moore.
