NCJW Offers a Chance to Win SNL Trip

LIVE! FROM NEW YORK! It might be you and a plus one … at “Saturday Night Live!”

Win a chance for a complete trip for two — including two tickets for audience seats at the legendary comedy show at 30 Rock, round-trip airfare from anywhere in the United States, two nights in a Midtown Manhattan hotel, plus an NBC studio tour — by purchasing a $100 ticket for a great cause.

Only 1,000 tickets for this dream trip will be sold in the next two months. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to build upon the success of the Jefferson Family Recovery Court in other parts of Kentucky.

The recovery court, in operation in Jefferson County throughout 2019, is a voluntary program offering supervised substance abuse treatment and family support for parents seeking to reunite with their children or maintain them in their care. This collaborative approach to families whose lives have been impacted by parental substance abuse includes regular court appearances, treatment for substance abuse and wraparound services such as parental classes, vocational training and maintaining stable housing.

The Jefferson Family Recovery Court is a result of community fundraising under the leadership of the National Council of Jewish Women Louisville section, who reached its goal of $561,000 in private donations for a three-year pilot program. Donors included individuals and organizations such as the Kentucky Bar Foundation, The Gheens Foundation, The Glenview Trust Company and The Wood and Marie C. Hannah Foundation.

Realizing that 90 percent of children in state custody have parents with drug and alcohol addictions, the NCJW seeks to expand the program for families hard-hit by substance abuse problems in Clay, Kenton and Daviess counties. That’s why all proceeds from the “Saturday Night Live” fundraiser will be used as seed money for those efforts in those areas.

Tickets may be purchased here. The drawing will be Jan. 6, 2020. (You don’t have to be present to win.)

Remember: All proceeds will go toward helping Kentucky parents get sober and get their children back in their care.

Give the gift of joy, reunion and laughter this holiday season.

For more information, please contact Jane Emke, 502.419.5587, jange40@gmail.com; or the NCJW office, 502.458.5566, ncjwlouisville@gmail.com