Music Together Classes for Children and Families

Get the family together to make some music, wiggle some toes, and shake to some beats during the fall semester of Music Together, a series of music and movement classes for babies, toddlers, pre-schoolers, and big kids.

For 10 weeks, kids of all ages will meet for 45-minute classes to create songs and chants, learn about big and small movement, develop rhythm with instruments, and learn about music from around the world. In addition to a love for music, students will learn in a developmentally-appropriate environment in a mixed-age setting. And the fun isn’t just limited to your kids—parents get to join in too!

These classes are designed to teach young children Basic Music Competence, such as singing in tune, keeping a steady beat, and simply enjoying music.

The Mixed Age classes serve children from birth to 5 years along with their parents or guardians. Babies Classes are for infants not yet crawling, while Littles Classes are for crawling infants up to 2 years of age. Rhythm Kids Level 1 is for those aged 4 to 6 with a parent or guardian. Rhythm Kids Level 2 is for kids aged 5 to 8—parental attendance is optional.

Classes are held at the Louisville Academy of Music on Frankfort Avenue next to the St. Matthews Public Library. Class times vary over the course of the week. Check out the event page on Red Pin Tix for more information.