Mummers & Minstrels Perform “The Fantasticks”

Come see your neighbors sing and perform in Mummers & Minstrels’ production of The Fantasticks, the world’s longest running musical with music by Harvey Schmidt and lyrics by Tom Jones. Written and originally performed in 1960, the story is like a fairy tale and is loosely based on Edmond Rostand’s play The Romancers. The funny and romantic musical is about two fathers living next door to each other who trick their son and daughter, Matt and Luisa, into falling in love by pretending to fight.

The cast and crew have been rehearsing since auditions were held mid-May. The show is directed by Alan Weller as a production of Mummers & Minstrels. The troupe has been around for over 60 years. They started by writing and producing original productions on the veranda of the home of Mavis McGhee, a playwright and director who lived in the Anchorage area. The company was founded to showcase the theatrical talents of residents of the Anchorage area. In the past years, they’ve been performing a Broadway musical once a year.

For four nights next weekend, you can experience the fable. Evening performances start at 7:30pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. A matinee performace on Sunday, July 28 will start at 2:30pm. All performances will be performed at the Anchorage School Auditorium in Anchorage.