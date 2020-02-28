Mozart v. Mozart

Who knew that there was so much conflict in the classical music world?

Guest conductor Adam Thomas leads the Kentucky Chamber Orchestra in a night of music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Leopold Mozart, and Antonio Salieri. The evening will document the conflicts between Mozart and his father Leopold, as well as Hollywood’s depiction of the feud between Mozart and Salierie in the 1984 film Amadeus. And don’t forget Mozart’s own internal struggles.

Adam Thomas is a music educator and former University of Louisville graduate student. He will lead the Kentucky Chamber Orchestra in a special performance of Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 in G Minor, a unique piece that remains one of Mozart’s only numbered symphonies in a minor key. The highly-recognizable tune should sound familiar to audiences within the first few measures. Thomas will also conduct performances of the overture of Antonio Salieri’s opera Falstaff as well as a piece by Mozart’s father, Leopold Mozart, called Kindersymphonie, which translates as “Toy Symphony.”

The one-night-only performance will be held at the Wyatt Center for the Arts on Bellarmine’s campus on Friday, March 6. Doors open at 7:30. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, and $3 for high-school and college students with valid ID.