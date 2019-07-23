McDonald’s Awards 10 NAACP Scholarships to Local Students

For the 13th straight year, local McDonald’s owner/operators have supported the Louisville Branch of the NAACP by donating $10,000 toward the organization’s scholarship fund.

“The NAACP has supported the education of students in our community for many years,” said local McDonald’s owner-operator Ira Salls. “This is a cause that means a lot to the local McDonald’s team, and we look forward to continuing our partnership in the years to come.”

This year, 10 students were each given a $1,000 scholarship to the college of their choice and celebrated at a ceremony on July 18. Below are the winners that span the Kentuckiana region:

Raiden Batista-Torres (Bellarmine University)

Kamiel Beckley (Hampton University)

Jaymond Crayton (Murray State)

Kendall Findley (Western Kentucky University)

Chayla Ford (Spelman College)

Rachel Gay (Bellarmine University)

Jordyn Gibson (University of Illinois)

Arinze Giles (Bellarmine University)

Jediah Holman (Eastern Kentucky University)

Kimberly Jefferson (Western Kentucky University)

The presentation ceremony took place at First Gethsemane Family Development Center on Thursday evening. Guests and scholarship recipients enjoyed an address by Kai W. Davis, a former NAACP scholarship recipient. This year’s scholars also had the opportunity to take photos with local McDonald’s owner-operators.

Over the past 13 years, McDonald’s has donated $135,000 to the Louisville Branch of the NAACP, all of which has gone back to local students through scholarships.

For more information on the Louisville Branch of the NAACP, please visit www.naacplou.org.