Bring an air of mystery to your evening at the Masquerade Mystique, a benefit for the Louisville Scottish Rite Foundation. Set in the historic Scottish Rite Temple, the atmosphere is sure to be as magnificent as the rest of the event.

Don some masks and enjoy an elegant evening, full of good food, wonderful music, and a bourbon tasting from the bourbon sponsor Evan Williams. Bid on some fantastic items at the silent auction and commemorate the night in the photobooth.

The event features music by the Doo Wops & Wulfe Bros, who will have you tapping your toes to the best of the 1950s and 1960s with songs by The Temptations, Etta James, Ray Chales, Elvis Presley and more.

Proceeds of the event support the Louisville Childhood Language Development Center, a program for pre-school children between the ages of 2 and 5 that have been diagnosed as having a treatable language disorder.

Tickets to this 21-and-over event are $75 per person. Doors open at 6 and dinner begins at 6:30 on Saturday, October 26. Black tie and masks optional. Masks will be available while supplies last.