Mack Family Foundation Teams Up with BBBSK

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana teamed up with the Mack Family Foundation on Aug.15 for a back-to-school event at the Kroger on Dixie Highway. With the help of the Kroger Company, they invited 100 youth (grades K-6) from Big Brothers Big Sisters to receive back to school supplies, a Kroger gift card and healthy snacks to be better prepared to begin a new year. The kids also had the opportunity to meet and take pictures with University of Louisville Head Basketball Coach Chris Mack.

For over 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana has been working to make a difference in the lives of children in our community. Since it was established, it has expanded its services to include all youths ages seven to 22 in 12 counties across Kentucky and Southern Indiana. It has also expanded its traditional community-based service delivery model to include site-based matches through programs such as School to Work and MentorU. These innovative programs have been pivotal in giving volunteers more options to becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister, and in turn, more kids on the waiting list get matched with a mentor. Their mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth to help them achieve their full potential.

The Mack Back to School Program is held with the purpose of ensuring elementary school students living in financially disadvantaged homes have the items they need to go back to school, ultimately providing the students more self-confidence and a desire to go to school. The Mack Back to School Program is one of the community outreach initiatives for the Mack Family Foundation, whose mission is to serve, inspire and help less fortunate children in Metro Louisville.

“We were thrilled to partner with the Mack Family Foundation and Kroger on this back-to-school event. Little Brothers and Sisters are especially in need of the opportunities Coach Mack and his family have provided, and it will help them grow into their full potential during this upcoming school year,” said Jeri Swinton, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana.

Additional information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana can be found at bbbsky.org and the Mack Family Foundation at mackfamilyfoundation.org.