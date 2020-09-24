Louisville Parks Foundation’s Holiday Festivities

By Sarah Levitch

Photo provided by Louisville Parks Foundation

With the holiday season just around the corner, folks may be wondering how your family can celebrate safely? Offering two spectacular drive-thru light shows, the Louisville Parks Foundation assures us there is room for fun and social distancing, all while supporting the public parks that have supported us this year.

Back for the eighth year, Jack O’Lantern Spectacular will amaze and delight your little ghosts and goblins. From October 1 until November 1, Iroquois Park will be transformed into an organic art gallery with more than 5,000 illuminated pumpkins staged in themed vignettes and set to music. This year’s theme is “A Hitchhiker’s Guide to Magical Places”, as a hat-tip to the event being a drive-thru only experience in 2020. Grab your tickets now at JackOLanternLouisville.com.

Head into the holidays with Winter Woods Spectacular, back at Iroquois Park for the second year! From November 28 until December 31, traverse a winding road nestled in majestic woods, filled with lighting and artistry that will explore and celebrate holiday traditions from around the world. Want to learn more? WinterWoodsSpectacular.org

So grab your kids, your friends, or anyone you please, come down to Iroquois Park and share the magical experience of these two truly spectacular events. All proceeds benefit the Louisville Parks Foundation, and support the 120+ public parks in our community.