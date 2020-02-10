Don’t miss your chance to see some great films perfect for the whole family!

Now in its third year, the Louisville Children’s Film Festival specializes in bringing innovative, engaging, and inspiring films from around the world. In addition to viewings of the films, the festival also includes workshops as well as meet and greets with filmmakers.

This year, there are twelve separate screenings at Lincoln Elementary and Baxter Avenue Theatres, culminating in a screening of the entries into LCFF’s own film festival with short films made by kids in the Louisville area. An awards ceremony will also be held.

Started in 2017, LCFF aims to spark the imaginations of children in the Louisville area through films featuring engaging stories, intriguing animation, as well as films that may challenge children to think about the world around them. The festival also allows children to be exposed to a variety of diverse films, including foreign films with subtitles, documentaries, and even experimental films.

Tickets are $10 per screening.