Do the keys of the piano tickle your ears? Do you tap your feet to the beat of the drum? If yes, then don’t miss the chance to honor one jazz’s greatest composers at the Lionel Hampton Jazz Project on Saturday, August 24.

Hosted at the Kentucky Country Day School Theatre, the concert aims to honor Lionel Hampton, a Louisville native and American jazz great. Featured artists include the Jamey Aebersold Quartet and Dick Sisto’s Vibraganic Trio.

Before the music, the event will present the prestigious Spirit of Excellence Award, which recognizes individuals in the community who exemplify an active commitment to education, community service, and leadership. This year’s honoree is Dr. J. Bruce Williams, Senior Pastor at Bates Memorial Baptist Church.

Proceeds from this event benefit Lincoln Foundation’s signature Whitney M. Young Scholars Program. Founded by Berea College, the program empowers students and leads them to successfully graduate high school and college. Since 2000, nearly 500 postsecondary degrees have been earned by students in the program.

The pre-concert reception starts at 5:30pm and the main event starts at 7pm.

Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5:30PM – 9:30PM