Letter from the Publisher

Photos by Kathryn Harrington.

“One word frees us of all the weight and pain in life. That word is love.” – Socrates

Je t’aime, te quiero, ti amo, amore, there are many ways to say the word love, thousands of ways. As Tina Turner says, “What’s love got to do with it?” I think it’s got everything to do with it! There are many different kinds of love to discover as we journey through life, such as the way you love your partner, siblings, children, family, friends and pets. My husband Steve (I just love introducing him that way, yes I’m still in the newlywed love bubble) has a love for gardening. I find it fascinating that he races around the property where we live in his John Deere gator finding great joy in overseeing a wide variety of botanical wonders. As I strolled through the boxwood garden during the photoshoot for this issue with our staff photographer Kathryn Harrington, it began to snow. Peaceful, dreamy and refreshed is how I felt after the shoot was over. I realized that is our February message to you as you flip through the pages of this issue of The Voice.

One of the greatest wonders of the world is love. Again, thank you to our readers and advertisers for supporting The Voice, Louisville’s iconic publication for over 70 years. Without you, we cannot do what we do so well.

With gratitude,

Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey

Publisher