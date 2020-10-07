Letter from the Publisher

“Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.”

– F. Scott Fitzgerald

Welcome to the October Issue of The Voice of Louisville. We are focusing on women’s health and beauty along with other engaging content that is meant to uplift and inspire you. Our account executives are continuing to work diligently with local businesses to discuss and customize their advertising campaign needs that are unique to each business. As you flip through the pages of this issue, it’s important to notice each advertiser and support local business, especially during the challenging times we are experiencing in our community. We are proud to be known as the iconic local publication for over 70 years and are grateful for your support. Julie Koenig is our lead senior account executive and I have the greatest admiration for her hard work and passion for what she does after working with The Voice for over 13 years. Her attention to detail and caring attitude sets the standard for professional excellence. Our advertisers appreciate her level of customer service that is outstanding.

Often I get the chance to hear a story from someone in our community sharing their fondest memories of The Voice-Tribune, whether it’s from a time when it was located in the heart of St. Matthews or a more recent memory. It could be a memory about a family member’s wedding being featured, a prominent black tie gala or a child’s birthday party. We are thankful for the loyalty and enthusiasm our readers and advertisers continue to show us month after month. Let us know if you have a special event that you would like to discuss with us that we could possibly cover. We are more than happy to do so!

As the fall weather greets us with chillier days, we can start to wear our favorite sweaters and shift our thoughts to enjoying a new soup recipe while we continue to work from home. Life is very different than we knew it just a few months ago; however, that doesn’t mean we can’t make the most of each day we are given. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we have included an inspiring feature about the first cancer resource center opening in Indiana that offers free services to those in need. Make sure to read more about how the Pat Harrison Cancer Resource Center and the Norton Cancer Institute partnered together on this amazing project.

My gratitude goes out to our loyal supporters and advertisers that continue to contribute to The Voice month after month. Without you, we could not do what we do so well. From the entire team at The Voice-Tribune, THANK YOU.

Truly yours,

Janice Carter Levitch

Publisher