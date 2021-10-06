Letter from the Editor October 2021

It seems serendipitous to have my first issue mark the change of season. As I step into the role of Editor in Chief of VOICE Louisville, I strive to add a bit of personal flair while keeping the publication’s legacy intact. For starters, that’s why we decided to evolve the theme of this issue to Wellness, in part to highlight that Wellness isn’t limited to your physical health. Wellness encompasses your mental wellbeing and sense of feeling whole and safe in your surrounding environment.

Without further ado, I welcome you to our October issue. We spoke with the owner of LifeBar, who is delivering superfood smoothies to your doorstep. We sat down with the fabulous team at Vivify Wellness Club to learn how to tailor your wellness journey. Joe Daily reveals his vast knowledge of specialty teas and the art of brewing them properly. Steve Humphrey explores the conundrum of the Mind-Body connection. Our Industry Showcase, written by Rachel Porter, highlights several medical professionals in our community that focus on mental and physical health. Contributing writer, Ella Treinen, wrote a thoughtful piece on the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, on how they support the mental and physical strength of those who protect our city.

We feature two Home Trends columns for the first time and focus on Home Trends Construction with Mark Clore and the renovation he recently completed. Home Trends Real Estate with Terri Bass discussing the trend for second home purchases and how to navigate the process. In our Tastes feature, Vincenzo and Agostino Gabriele discuss their history and the making of their partnership that created Vincenzo’s restaurant.

Summer Eliason offers her latest interior design for local homeowners who consider their home to be “Summerized” with beautiful, tranquil colors. In this issue, we also have a special section dedicated to the seniors in our lives. Reminding us of the local options where it’s possible to age with ease within well-designed communities. Local filmmaker Izzy Shill writes about the process of recruiting local supporters to help produce her film “Going Nowhere.”

Thank you to the dynamic VOICE team that has welcomed me with open arms and enthusiasm. This publication would be lifeless without your passion! The patience, honesty and guidance you have shown fuel my confidence to take the reins and allow my voice as your editor in chief to be heard. I truly adore and appreciate all of you.

As for our loyal readers and advertisers, I invite you to kick back and join us as we gaze into the horizon of the next era of VOICE Louisville.

Humbly,

Alex Hepinger

Editor in Chief