Letter from the Editor July 2021

Welcome to the Women in Business July Issue where we celebrate the woman go-getters in our community who are creating positive change and are well-deserving of recognition. Before I dive into who these incredible women are who are featured in this issue, it is with great pleasure and excitement that I announce and reintroduce to you Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey, The VOICE of Louisville’s Publisher and also now co-owner along with her husband, Steve Humphrey! Janice will continue leading at the helm of The VOICE as it operates as a separate entity from Red Pin Media, so expect great things ahead from your favorite local and iconic publication as Janice leads us towards new beginnings. In this transition, while I’m thrilled for our team and Janice’s future endeavors as co-owner, we are bidding farewell to esteemed and longtime VOICE colleague, Laura Snyder, who has accepted a new position with LEO Weekly and I and our team will miss her dearly! We wish you all the best, Laura.

In this issue, you will meet some of the other movers and shakers in our area, like Susan Wahl and Anna Hibbs of Heaven Hill Distillery who were instrumental in the creation and renovation of the new Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience. We spoke to Ingrid Hernandez of INgrid Design who also recently underwent a total renovation and expansion of her growing Highlands business.

We’re introducing a new monthly feature, Industry Showcase, where we’ll highlight local professionals in the theme of our issue. Take a look at this month’s showcase to meet Samara Davis of the Black Bourbon Society and Diversity Distilled, Ashley Davis Sigman of Davis Jewelers, Kelley Dearing Smith of Louisville Water Company, Dawn Marshall of KTC Construction and Janna Flowers of Clique Boutique. We chatted with the talented team of estheticians and expert injectors at The O’Daniel Studios for our Health & Beauty Chat. For our other new monthly feature, Home Trends, we interviewed Judie Parks of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Parks & Weisberg Realtors to get the inside scoop on current real estate trends. We also featured a gorgeous outdoor space of a private home recently designed by local interior designer Summer Eliason.

VOICE Writer, Laura Ross, wrote a lovely article about the four current women university presidents in our area: President of the University of Louisville Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, Ph.D., President of Bellarmine University Dr. Susan M. Donovan, Ph.D., President of the Kentucky College of Art and Design Moira Scott Payne, and President of Spalding University Tori Murden McClure.

Another group of incredible women worth noting are the mentees of the LEE Initiative’s Women Culinary and Spirits Program. Barn8’s Executive Chef, Alison Settle, also received a highlight as she introduces their summer menu.

Other fun features include an inside look at the upcoming films at the newly reopened Speed Art Museum Cinema, info on the Jim Beam® Highball Formation Tour coming to town and a Q&A with our resident Daily Libations Columnist, Joe Daily, and Jim Beam American Whiskey Ambassador, Beth Burrows. You even get a sneak peek inside the inner workings of my personal bag in our monthly What’s In My Bag column and lots of fun events going on around town as the mask mandate finally lifts!

Cheers to summer, VOICE readers. Remember to celebrate those amazing women in your own lives this month and enjoy the sunshine – but don’t forget your SPF.

