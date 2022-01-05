Letter from the Editor January 2022

After what seemed like a never-ending year, I hope we can all step into 2022 with a humbling perspective.

As Janice mentioned in her Publisher’s Note, this year is a ‘six-year’ symbolizing new direction and change, representing love, family and partnerships. In the spirit of this theme, I thought it would be appropriate to have my first editor’s letter of 2022 shift from its usual format. Not only to reiterate the evolving direction of the publication but to celebrate the two humans who inspire me to love honestly throughout all of my relationships – my parents.

The pandemic lockdown fueled numerous closet purges in the Hepfinger household. Of course, when my mom and I pulled out her wedding gown, all organization projects came to a halt for an impromptu fashion show. The long satin Cathedral length train, detailed trim lace, delicate beaded bustier, and let’s not forget, the Princess Diana worthy shoulders fit me like a glove! The 80s style drama so tickled us, yet the beautiful silhouette of her gown remains timeless. Naturally, this led to texts and FaceTime calls to her childhood best friends that stood at the wedding. Three of them got married in the same year, so they all wore the same fuschia bridesmaids’ dresses and satin pumps. They were fashionably sustainable before it was trendy!

When we started mapping out the Wedding issue and bridal fashion editorial, I immediately knew I wanted to wear my mom’s wedding dress for my editor’s photo. After a 15 hour day on set at The Bellwether Hotel filled with beading, lace and tulle galore, I slipped on her gown, and Andrea captured my personality in two frames. My obsession with black leather Chuck Taylors is inspired by my rock n’ roll loving daddy. It wasn’t until I pulled out my parents’ old wedding photos that I realized why I gravitated to shooting my image in the pink phone booth, but it compliments their color scheme perfectly.

To tie in the theme of love and family, I asked my Poppy (Richard Butler) to send a sample of his whimsical handwriting, which I have always been in awe of. He nods his effortless script to the Palmer Method at St. Joseph’s School in 1944.

Our gratitude goes to our loyal advertisers and partners who continue to support us as we trailblaze through the bluegrass and beyond!

Prost!

Alexandra Hepfinger

Editor in Chief