Letter from the Editor February 2022

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is to be flexible and go with the flow. We had grandiose plans to take our readers on a true adventure when planning our February Adventure issue. However, the Omicron variant had other plans, and with that, we had to adapt.

Take a walk on the wild side with Louisville-born, California-based wildlife photographer and activist Scott Davis. His breathtaking images have graced the pages of National Geographic, The New York Times, Men’s Journal and now VOICE Louisville.

Fuel your sense of adventure with the Porsche Drive Program offered at Blue Grass MOTORSPORT. Whether your destination is dinner for two at Bestie Award-winning date night spot Jack Fry’s, an evening at the Speed Cinema or a weekend getaway to The Kentucky Castle, arrive in style! Plan your next adventure with Crew Aviation, where you’re guaranteed to travel in optimum luxury without security risks and safety issues. If you prefer to travel through time and space from the comfort of your home, Steve Humphrey breaks down time travel in his science column.

Chenault James Interiors show us that self-care comes in many forms through refreshing a classic home with a modern, playful edge. Sarah Carter Levitch spoke with Mizuguchi’s Bestie Award-winning RN/Aesthetician Audry May for self-love tips. Rachel Porter connected with loyal members of Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center to remind us of the importance of creating healthy habits.

Joe Daily sat down with Founder and Chief Strategist of Jefferson’s Reserve Trey Zoeller for Daily Libations. Janice transports us to the coast of France through conversion with Paul Chevalier, VP of Château d’Esclans at Moët Hennessy on Whispering Angel for our second Wine & Pairings column.

As I sat down to write my letter for this month, I couldn’t help feeling a little discouraged. Oddly enough, I caught myself humming a song by Lee Ann Womack that my mom used to sing to me growing up. The lyric “And when you get the choice to sit it out or dance. I hope you dance” has always been an unspoken mantra that I didn’t fully understand at first.

If I’ve learned anything throughout my 28 years around the sun, it is that life is an adventure! I encourage you to join me and never lose your sense of wonder.

Sincerely,

Alex Hepfinger

Editor in Chief