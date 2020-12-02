Letter from the Editor

Photo by Andrea Hutchinson

Welcome to the Besties issue! After the year we’ve had, I’m sure we’re all ready for some good news, so here it is! Our readers have voted, and I’d like to introduce The Voice of Louisville’s 2020 Bestie Award winners! In these listings, you’ll find everything from Best Curbside Service to Best Real Estate Agent and Best Nose Job to Best Performing Arts Group Whose Return to the Stage You’re Most Anticipating. Everyone’s favorite category, mine especially, Best Dressed is also back. I’m thrilled to announce that my dear friend Jeff Hunter, won Best Dressed – Man, and the fabulous Raquel Koff won Best Dressed – Woman. Bravo, you two! New to the listings this year are quotes from the winners themselves!

Our Tastes feature highlights multiple Bestie Award winner Volare Italian Ristorante and its talented Head Chef, Josh Moore and his team. Inside they discuss their secret to success and longevity in their industry. In Homes we featured the newly designed residence of Bestie Award winner and Owner of Details Furniture Gallery & Design, Lesa Buckler. Multiple Bestie Award winner Baptist Health/Milestone Wellness Center wrote our Health feature and elaborated on what makes Milestone unlike any other gym. In this issue, we have it all, and I know everyone included worked very hard to earn their Bestie crowns, so congratulations to you all!

I’d also like to introduce you, our readers, to our new Art Director, Pascalle Ballard, who designed this beautiful December issue for us. We are excited to see what her new talents will bring to our team and the pages of The Voice in the coming months. Speaking of new beginnings, with 2021 just around the corner, Event Stylist & Planner, Giselle Smith, shared wedding trends for the upcoming year and what we can expect to see as we adjust to this “new normal.” For fashion, since we’re all dreaming of the lavish dinner parties we are accustomed to during the holiday season, we brought those parties to life and kicked it up a notch with our Dressing the Table editorial that sparkles and shines with local boutique finds.

I’m going to keep my letter short and sweet this time and simply say, congratulations again to all of The Voice of Louisville 2020 Bestie Award winners and here’s to putting 2020 behind us! I can’t wait to see you in the New Year.

Sincerely yours,

Liz Bingham

Editor in Chief