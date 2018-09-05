Letter from the Editor

In 2019, The Voice will celebrate its 70th anniversary thanks to your support and our advertising partners.

As the times have evolved, so have we. Yet, our team remains committed to covering the best of our community and continually refining how we accomplish this heartfelt mission.

We hope you enjoy this issue, which features dream cars in the Derby City, the Louisville Ballet’s new director Robert Curran, an inspiring story from Wiltshire Pantry’s Susan Hershberg, fabulous fashion – some of which was shot by renowned photographer Clay Cook – a special story about Antonio Pantoja, a Louisville gem whose work is putting us on the map, and I experienced a “vampire facial” at Corbett Cosmetic.

I could go on, but I’d prefer to keep it short and dedicate as much space as possible to showing you the people behind the scenes who feel like I do: This is your Voice.