Letter From The Editor

One of the most exciting aspects of the Kentucky Derby is meeting first-time attendees when they arrive in our bustling riverside city full of questions and anticipation. Most of us natives understand our role at this time each year is to act as ambassadors to our visitors from near and far and offer up advice and suggestions. Here, I offer eight tips that have been culled from advice I was given when attending my first Derby 17 years ago and my own subsequent trials and errors.

Wear a hat. Or a fascinator. Or a hattinator. It can be big or small, silly or sophisticated, handmade or store bought. Whatever you do, don’t skip out on this tradition.

Try a mint julep, just know the ones that are handcrafted by one of Louisville’s talented bartenders are far better than any premixed version.

Get familiar with what you can and cannot bring to the track. KentuckyDerby.com has an extensive list of what you are permitted to bring (purses but none larger than 12 inches in any dimension) and what you aren’t (umbrellas).

Be prepared to walk. A lot. I have always envied women who stay perched atop sleek stilettos for hours and never look worse for the wear. I, however, will never be one of them and stopped trying long ago. If you don’t belong to that fab group of femmes and fellas who can wear any type of shoe and feel just fine, wear a comfortable pair for trekking around the track and bring your fancy footwear to slip on once you’ve made it to your destination.

Go early. Whether you’re heading backside or have purchased seats on Millionaires Row, go early at least once. There is something serene and magical about watching Churchill Downs come to life. It’s also a good way to remind yourself to savor the moment you’re about to share with thousands of people from around the world.

Capture your memories and then enjoy them through your eyes and not your phone’s. Yes, you’re going to want to take photos and videos (maybe even do a Facebook live post) while at the track. But, when the big races begin, put down your phone. No one needs to watch the Oaks or Derby as seen from your seats on your iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy 8 (NBC and NBC Sports are more than prepared to broadcast the races to the folks who are watching at home).

Try a hot brown and Derby Pie while you’re in town, and if you’ve been invited to someone’s home at some point during Derby week, do not turn up your nose at the platter of country ham on biscuits. This traditional treat travels well and hits the spot when you need it most.

Don’t listen to anyone else. Do Derby your way and have a blast doing it. Trust me on this one.