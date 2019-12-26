Let the Light In

Inside an elegant and bucolic Glenview home

By Mariah Kline

Photos by Tim Furlong



For one Louisville family, displays of light are not just reserved for the holiday season. Their more than 8,800 square foot home sits on an idyllic estate, where the movement of the sun provides a new spectacle each day.

Built in 1994, the home was modeled after the style of Hugh Newell Jacobson, the renowned architect whose mainstay is beautifully and skillfully-designed homes. The outdoors are brought in by floor-to-ceiling windows, massive glass doors and skylights. The homeowners say that early spring brings a colorful, panoramic explosion of beauty that can be seen across the entire backyard. In winter, they take in the smoky blues of the trees and the pink-hued halo of dusk above the backyard.

The six-bedroom and nine-bathroom home was renovated in 2010 by Mark Campisano with MC Associates, and additional work was done by Mike Smith of Artistic Kitchens and Meg Vogt of MVP Design. Vogt worked closely with the homeowners on the chef’s kitchen, which includes a richly finished counter built from reclaimed Kentucky tobacco barn wood. The space is equipped with a Subzero fridge/freezer, Miele super-quiet dishwasher, Wolf double ovens and a six-burner stove.

The master suite is thoughtfully positioned at the opposite end of the home from the kitchen. The space contains a dressing room with five double closets, and its bathroom features a Whirlpool tub, walk-in shower and tall vanities.

Anchoring the living room is a floor-to-ceiling chimney with a Renaissance Rumford 1500 zero-clearance fireplace and custom cabinetry on both sides. On the second floor, the three bedrooms each have separate bathrooms, and one features its own sitting room, creating an ideal suite for guests or a nanny.

In the partially-finished lower level, you will find an exercise room, wine cellar, two storage rooms and a large workshop. Over the garage sits an apartment/mother-in-law suite with its own entrance and kitchenette. Outside, a screened porch with slate flooring overlooks the pool and provides an additional place to host friends and take in the view.

The homeowners’ “love of the hunt” produced much of the decor. 1950s patio chaise lounges, an Oktoberfest table with benches and other treasures were found on family trips to Northern Michigan. A bench in the foyer with original green paint was found locally at Antiques at Distillery Commons, and original artworks from MaryBeth Karaus and other artists are dotted throughout the house.

The home sits eight miles from downtown, but the property is made of more than five acres, providing a quiet and private escape. The current owners enjoy its “great bones and karma,” its magnificent light and views and its versatility for entertaining. They were told by the home’s previous occupants that “it’s a very easy house to live in,” and they could not agree more. V

For more information about 5806 River Knolls Dr., contact listing agent Joanne Owen at jowen@kyselectproperties.com or 502.648.5330.