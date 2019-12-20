Latin Dance Social NYEE

You might already have plans for New Year’s Eve, but what about New Year’s Eve Eve?

If your schedule is already booked for the big night or you want to avoid all the crazy crowds—or if you simply love dancing, you’ll want to be sure to attend the Latin Dance Social’s New Year’s Eve Eve event.

Get your dancing shoes out and get ready to dance to live music by Hermanos Latin Jazz Band with live dance performances from Cherie & Clay of Bourbon Tango, Selen & Yosvany of SY Academy, and The Ville Casineras. They will perform a variety of styles, including salsa, bachata, merengue, and more!

Enjoy light and heavy appetizers (so you don’t get too weighed down by a big meal to dance!) in addition to a cash bar.

The event is sponsored by the Louisville Salsa Underground, a diverse community committed to the celebration of Latino dance, music, and culture.

The event will be hosted at the historic Henry Clay. Doors open at 7:30pm and the event ends at midnight. General admission tickets are $25. Reserved tables for 8 are $160.