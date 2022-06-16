KMAC Shop Welcomes Couturism: A Fashion Focused Shopping Event

The showcase opens on June 23 with a reception and trunk show

By Elizabeth Scinta

Photos provided by KMAC Museum

Calling all art lovers and shopaholics to KMAC Shop’s newest showcase, Couturism: A Fashion Focused Shopping Event. The event will kick off on June 23 with a reception and trunk show featuring small bites and libations from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

KMAC Museum has a rich history dating back to 1981 when the former Kentucky first lady, Phyllis George founded the Kentucky Art and Craft Foundation. In 2001, it was rebranded to the Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft, and finally to KMAC Museum in 2016. The museum’s mission is to connect the community to art and creative practice through their exhibits, events and shop.

Couturism will showcase fashion accessories, jewelry and art wearables by local, national and international designers. Make sure to look out for Austin Kopp, Kris Thompson, Charisma, Julia Comer and Kathy Wade as they’re all local artists. Make sure to also check out local Edwin Ramirez’s innovative jewelry, and Anchal and Forma Design’s WearableTextiles. For those who might not be familiar, WearableTextiles refers to any worn fabric based item such as clothing or accessories created from fiber art, according to Ashley Peterson, the Marketing and Communication Manager at KMAC Museum.

Some of the artists are attending the event which is the perfect opportunity to pick their brain about their designs and why they craft what they do. Also, KMAC’s wonderful team will be wandering around to help answer any questions, so don’t be shy!

While attending the trunk show and reception, wander upstairs to see the Museum’s current exhibition, Art Walks the Runway: Ten Years of KMAC Couture featuring designs from the past ten years of KMAC Couture live fashion runway shows. Trust me when I say these designs will blow you away. If you can’t make it to the trunk show and reception, it’s okay, you’ve got time. Couturism will be set up in the KMAC Store until mid August. Happy shopping!

Couturism: A Fashion Focused Shopping Event

715 W. Main St.

502.589.0102

kmacmuseum.org