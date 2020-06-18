KMAC Museum Reopens June 19

Now is the time to support your local nonprofits and arts organizations

By Elizabeth Scinta

Photo provided by KMAC Museum

KMAC Museum, known for exhibiting local, regional and global artists’ work who use a variety of materials including pen and ink drawing, ceramics, woodworking, painting, photography, glassmaking, film, video and found objects, will be reopening and ready for visitors on June 19. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, KMAC’s mission is to inform and resonate personal, historical, social and political issues to its patrons and beyond. Located in Downtown Louisville at 715 W. Main St., the museum sits on historic Museum Row, making it an ideal place to visit for those who want to make a day of visiting Louisville’s multiple downtown museums all within walking distance from one another. Due to closures from COVID-19, it is now more important than ever to support our local museums and nonprofit organizations.

There are two new exhibits and installations in the museum. The first exhibit, “Where Paradise Lay: Art and Southern Sanctuary,” will be displayed until November 8, 2020. This exhibit is inspired by the book “Walks to the Paradise Garden” by the poet and founder of the Jargon Society Jonathan Williams. It takes KMAC’s legacy of exhibiting work from those who are, as Williams writes, “directly involved with making a paradise for themselves in the front yard, the back garden, the parlor, the sun porch, the basement.” “Where Paradise Lay” will explain how several artists have shaped America’s collective visual identity.

The second exhibit, Julie Baldyga’s “Heavenly People,” will be on display until November 8, 2020. Julie Baldyga, a Louisville native, creates an ongoing set of human figures called Heavenly People made from the inside out with materials like plastic bags, wire and other substitutions to make up the organs, bones and anatomical features. The exhibit will feature a selection of these figures combined with other work, mainly oil pastel, from Baldyga’s past created daily at StudioWorks in Louisville. This exhibit coincides with the release of her book, “In Heaven Everyone Will Shake Your Hands: The Art of Julie Baldyga.”

A new mural by Jaylin Stewart, a Louisville artist, is also displayed in the lobby of the KMAC Museum. Jaylin Stewart is an art teacher for youth in the Louisville area who focuses on building compassion and confidence through art. The mural will mirror American’s time during the COVID-19 outbreak and life in 2020.

There is also a new installation, “Words Not Boards,” on the front windows featuring the work of author and poet Hannah L. Drake. Drake’s poem “Dawn” is the base for the window installation. Drake focuses on politics, feminism and race in her books, poetry and blog. She believes change happens in the uncomfortable spaces. “My sole purpose in writing and speaking is not that I entertain you,” says Drake. “I am trying to shake a nation.”

KMAC has implemented new policies for guests to keep everyone safe during their visit:

Purchase tickets beforehand at redpintix.com

Admission to the museum is $6 for adults and $5 for seniors (65+) and military members. Children under 18, students with a university ID and KMAC members have free admission.

Face masks are required during your visit.

Use hand sanitizer upon arrival at the museum and take advantage of the hand sanitation stations positioned throughout the museum.

One member from each party must provide an email or phone number should they need to be contacted for contact tracing purposes. Public health officials will use this information if your visit coincides with someone who later tests positive for COVID-19.

New KMAC Shop Hours:

​10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday

Closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

Location Information:

KMAC Museum

715 W. Main St.

kmacmuseum.org

502.589.0102