Kentucky Harvest Golf Tournament at Valhalla

It’s time to tee off with a purpose! The fourth annual Kentucky Harvest Golf Tournament is set for Sept. 9 at the renowned Valhalla Golf Course. The Golf Tournament is the largest fundraiser for Kentucky Harvest, which delivers over two million pounds of donated food annually to 84 organizations in Louisville and Southern Indiana.

Golf Tournament registration begins at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Lunch and snacks will be provided. After play, an awards reception and silent auction will be held. Auction items include Delta airline vouchers, Churchill Downs’ Millionaires Row experience, Kentucky Bourbon packages and golf packages to Valhalla and French Lick, Indiana.

Since 1987, Kentucky Harvest has been collecting leftover food from restaurants, hotels and private parties and delivering it to shelters and soup kitchens in the Kentuckiana area. Each year, food comes from a list of 3,000 donors and is donated free of charge to 130+ shelters, missions and food pantries in Louisville and Southern Indiana.

“We are so excited to host our fourth annual Kentucky Harvest Golf Tournament which is our largest fundraiser of the year and is a significant contribution to funding our mission of feeding the hungry in the local community,” says Kentucky Harvest Board Member Jeremy Melloan. “Our sponsors have been very generous and we are so excited to join together with great purpose and vision to ending the hunger battle which is significantly evident within our neighboring communities.”

Sponsors include:

Meijer

Thornton’s

Cox’s and Evergreen Liquors

Oxmoor Auto Group

Sysco

FB Purnell Sausage

Debufonts Design Studio

Republic National Distributing Company

To register for the Golf Tournament or learn more, call 502.894.9999 or email kyharvest@win.net. Another opportunity to support Kentucky Harvest will come in December with a Pappy Van Winkle auction in partnership with Cox’s and Evergreen Liquors.