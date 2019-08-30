Kentucky Companies Taking Center Stage with “Trading Spaces” Star

Kimberly Greenwell, producer of the regional television show, “My Southern Home,” and Kevin Barber, representative of the Barber Cabinet Company, will share the Inspirations Stage with TLC’s “Trading Spaces” star Laurie Smith during the upcoming Nashville Home Show.

Greenwell is one of five panelists chosen by Nashville Home Show producers to lead educational seminars on home construction and design during its 36th annual home event that runs Sept. 6-8 at the Music City Center. There will be over 250 exhibitors featured and much more.

Kentucky-based Barber Cabinet Company will be one of the home improvement experts featured on Greenwell’s panel discussion on Sept. 7 at 4:30 p.m. The family-owned and operated cabinet company has been in business for 71 years.

Greenwell considers it an honor to be featured along-side the “Trading Spaces” star designer. She said, “I grew up watching ‘Trading Spaces.’ I absolutely love the show. To be included as a speaker in a home show line-up that features Laurie Smith is a dream come true.”

In August 2017, Greenwell launched “My Southern Home” in the Louisville, Kentucky market. She expanded the TV show to Nashville, Tennessee with Barber Cabinet Company as the title sponsor in August 2018.

“My Southern Home” is an interview-style weekly half-hour TV show that educates consumers about home-related topics and introduces them to people and companies that help them build or create their dream home. The show airs locally Sundays at 10 a.m. on WBKI-CW 58.

More information on Greenwell and “My Southern Home” can be found at mysouthernhometv.com. Visit barbercabinetco.com for more information about the Barber Cabinet Company and nashvillehomeshow.com to learn about the Nashville Home Show and ticket information.