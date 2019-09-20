Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame Inducts Six New Members & Bestows Lifetime Achievement Award



This week, the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame inducted six individuals into its hallowed ranks and bestowed its Parker Beam Lifetime Achievement Award on a beloved icon who patiently resurrected one of the state’s most historic distilleries and returned the family-owned brand to global prominence.

This year’s inductees are, in alphabetical order:

Katrina Egbert, Visitor Center Marketing Coordinator, Wild Turkey Distillery

Wesley Henderson, Co-Founder/Chief Innovation Officer, Louisville Distilling Co.

Larry Kass, Director of Trade Relations (Ret.),Heaven Hill Distillery

Charles W. Medley, Master Distiller, Medley Distilling Co./Charles Medley Distillery

Peggy Noe Stevens, Founder & President, Peggy Noe Stevens & Associates

Even G. Kulsveen, Executive Director, Willett Distillery (Lifetime Achievement Award)

Created by the KDA in conjunction with the Kentucky Bourbon Festival in 2001, the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame recognizes individuals and organizations that have made a significant and transformational impact on Bourbon’s stature, growth and awareness.

It is the highest honor given by the signature industry and is presented annually during the Kentucky Bourbon Festival, which runs through Sunday in Bardstown.