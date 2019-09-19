Inside Bowmanfest 2019

Photos courtesy of Bowmanfest

A massive display of all things aviation will take over Bowman Field on the weekend of Oct. 5 and 6. Bowmanfest will delight both children and adults who want to see some amazing aircrafts up close and experience a celebration of aviation and military heritage. To learn more about the exciting two-day festival, we spoke with Event Director Pat MacDonald.

1. What is new for 2019’s festival?

“There are so many reasons why Bowmanfest is a must-do the weekend of Oct. 5 and 6,” he says. “This is the fourth year of this awesome fest saluting our military while celebrating Bowman Field, which turns 100 years old in 2020!”

New activities and excitement include:

Expanded flight line to include up to 50+ planes

A new 5K On the Runway which includes admission to the Fest

A two-acre Kids Adventure Zone featuring the Mighty Titan Obstacle Run and Giant Bouncy Field

Period entertainment and historic figures while you relax in the Bowman Beer Garden and Food Truck Alley

Festive “Mash” themed VIP Tent

Boomin’ on Bowman free concert starring MaryMary and Mood Ring Engagement on Saturday night

Greatly expanded parking lot, entrances and exit locations

More planes giving more rides (purchase tickets the day of the event)

2. Tell us about the Boomin’ on Bowman free concert.

“We are excited to add a free concert to our festival line up this year,” MacDonald says. “Mood Ring Engagement is a seven-piece rock band specializing in playing music from the 70s and dipping into the early 80s when the mood is right. The locally loved MaryMary will rock the groovy evening as well.”

The concert is free to attend for festival goers. Parking will be $5 and the concert will begin around 6 p.m. Food and beer will be available during the show.

3. What do kids have to look forward to this year?

“The kids get to look forward to seeing up close and personal historic aircrafts; actually touching and walking into some planes; seeing vintage cars, military vehicles and motorcycles on display; learning about World War I and II and the Vietnam War; visiting aviation and military exhibits; meeting pilots and members of our Armed Forces; saluting an oversized flag while sing the National Anthem at a 99-year old airport; and running and playing in the two-acre Kids Adventure Zone,” says McDonald.

4. How about fun for grown-ups?

“Grown-ups will simply love the entire day,” he says. “Getting to go inside the fences and experience Bowman, one of the country’s most historic airports; enjoying delicious food trucks of all kinds and Bowman Burgers being grilled by Boy Scouts; a beer garden; live music; and taking rides in one of the many planes and helicopters for purchase. Grown-ups with kids will be tickled to see their kids smile while getting to play on an actual airfield!”

5. What do you hope guests will take away from Bowmanfest 2019?

“We want them to have a great time inside the fences at historic Bowman Field,” says McDonald. “We organize this event to encourage the public to honor our country and the military which has served us and still serves us while making it an exciting day of interactive fun and freedom! We hope they leave with an appreciation of aviation and how it’s such an important part of our history, present and future. And we want them to come back next year for Bowmanfest 2020 celebrating 100 years of Bowman Field Airport!

“Putting on an event like Bowmanfest takes a lot of work from a team of dedicated volunteers,” he added. “We do this each year for the sole benefit of the public. It is our hope that everyone who attends our annual event has a great time, leaves with a little better understanding of the history of the field and why it remains important to the community and has fun experiencing the exciting world of aviation. We promise to keep working hard to make Bowmanfest better and better each year, and look forward to seeing everyone at Bowmanfest 2019!”

For more information, visit bowmanaviationfest.com.