Heuser Hearing & Language Academy Awarded $20,000 Grant on Behalf of Northwestern Mutual Financial Advisor

From connecting families with housing and food resources to providing valuable mentorship opportunities to local youth, Northwestern Mutual financial advisors are leading impactful change in their communities across the country. Through its foundation, the company is recognizing these efforts through its 2019 Community Service Awards program by awarding nearly $300,000 in grants to nonprofits nationwide.

Each year, Northwestern Mutual selects 16 financial advisors nationwide to receive grants to benefit a nonprofit of their choice as part of the program. Local resident Ralph Barringer, a financial advisor at Northwestern Mutual – Louisville, has been chosen as a 2019 recipient of the award, receiving a $20,000 grant for the Heuser Hearing & Language Academy.

Barringer has been involved with the Heuser Hearing & Language Academy, formerly the Louisville Deaf Oral School, for over 28 years. He is a third-time recipient of the Northwestern Mutual Community Service Award, previously recognized in both 1996 and 2002 for his support of this organization. Barringer has been a member of the board of directors since 1991, serving as board president from 1999 to 2001. During this time, he led the board in making key organizational changes, including a greater emphasis on research as well as capital campaign fundraising and overall strategic planning.

“This organization brings hope, direction and proven answers to so many families that are experiencing challenges,” said Barringer. “Each of us who support the Heuser Hearing & Language Academy are extremely passionate about helping this organization continue to grow and extend its impact throughout our community.”

Heuser Hearing & Language Academy provides early intervention for children who are deaf and hard of hearing. The organization’s goal is to give each child a strong foundation from which to build a promising future through intensive speech-language therapy, art therapy, music therapy and dance. The grant funds will be used to provide students who are deaf or hard of hearing with customized curriculum, audiology and vestibular services, as well as various therapeutic services.

“Every year I’m amazed by the enthusiasm our advisors exhibit for nonprofit support in their communities,” said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. “Giving back is such an integral piece of our company culture, and our Community Service Award winners truly embody this through the meaningful work they’re accomplishing.”

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Community Service Awards program. Since the program’s inception, the foundation has donated nearly $6 million to nonprofits on behalf of program winners. The 2019 winners were announced at the company’s regional meetings earlier this year, with grants presented to nonprofits at local events throughout the country.