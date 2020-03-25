Hell or High Water Shares #stayathome Cocktail Recipes

Photos by Jonathan Cherry

While we all #stayathome, the friendly bar team at Louisville’s most creative cocktail venue, Hell or High Water, is sharing cocktail recipes the budding mixologist can make at home. Hell or High Water is led by brother-sister duo and Louisville natives, Stirling and Maud Welch. The menu is divided into “Hell” with stronger, more spirit-driven cocktails and “High Water” sporting refreshing, brighter and lighter beverages.

“While we all do our part to ‘flatten the curve’ the team at Hell or High Water hopes these recipes offer our friends the chance to enjoy cocktails just as they would in our bar,” said Stirling Welch. “We look forward to welcoming our customers #belowwhiskeyrow very soon!”

The Classic Negroni (staff favorite)

1.5 ounces gin

.75 ounce Campari

.75 ounce sweet vermouth

1 dash Angostura bitters

1 dash orange bitters

Stir over ice and serve with a large rock or up.

Boulevardier

1.5 ounces bourbon

.75 ounce Campari

.75 ounce sweet vermouth

1 dash Angostura bitters

1 dash orange bitters

Stir over ice and serve with a large rock or up.

Gimlet

2 ounces gin

.75 ounce lime juice

.5 ounce Dry Curaçao

.25 ounce simple syrup

Shake and strain into a glass. Try adding cucumber slices to your shaker and a few orange bitters.

Hell or High Water’s Favorite Daiquiri

1.5 ounces rum

.5 ounce lime juice

4 teaspoons raw cane sugar

.25 ounce orange liqueur like Grand Marnier

Shake and strain into a glass.

Gold Rush

2 ounces bourbon

.75 ounce lemon juice

.5 ounce honey

Shake and strain into a rocks glass over ice.

The Quarantini (rebranded martini)

2 ounces gin

1 ounce dry vermouth (bar’s favorite is Dolin Dry)

Dash of orange bitters

Shake or stir over ice and serve up in Nick and Nora glass or martini glass. Garnish with olive and/or lemon zest.

Hell or High Water is located at 112 W. Washington St. in Louisville. The bar is open Tuesday through Thursday 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Reservations are highly recommended and can be secured through the RESY app or by visiting hellorhighwaterbar.com. The bar has earned national praise in VOGUE, Food & Wine, Playboy, and Thrillist.