Harvest Homecoming – Bourbon on the River

Fall is here, and Harvest Homecoming in New Albany is a great way to start the season.

Enjoy a taste of the region’s best distilleries and wineries at Harvest Homecoming’s Bourbon on the River event on Thursday, October 10. The $25 admission will include a souvenir glass and free tastings of bourbons and wines. Food trucks will be on site for any hunger pangs and Jake & Elwood “Blue’s Brothers” will be on hand to provide some music.

Get a taste of the region’s best sketch comedy while you enjoy a delicious catered lunch at the Business Luncheon on Friday, October 11. Admission to this event includes a delicious lunch, two drink tickets, an official Harvest Homecoming pin, and a concert and variety show called CarniFALL.

The world of craft beer has come a long way, especially in the Kentuckiana region. Enjoy tastes of craft and domestic brews alongside fall ciders and pumpkin beers at the first-ever Hops Beer Fest on Saturday, October 12. The $35 admission includes a souvenir collectible glass and free tastings.

Harvest Homecoming has been creating a family-friendly festival for over 50 years. The festival started as a way to bring the community of Southern Indiana together to share the community’s talents, history, and beauty. What started as a three day “Pumpkin Festival” is now over a week long and includes great fall events.