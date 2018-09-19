Galleries > _ > News
Give For Good Rally
September 19, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
The Community Foundation of Louisville (CFL) hosted a midday celebration at Fourth Street Live during Give For Good on Sept. 13. More than 200 nonprofits set up booths under the atrium to meet with community members and celebrate the day of giving with their staff and volunteers. In 24 hours, CFL reached its goal of raising $5 million dollars for the more than 500 participating nonprofits.
Tara Oliver and Sarah Kaiser-Vaught with the Cedar Lake Lodge.
Damisha Brown and LaRhonda LaRue.
Julia Leist and Neva Scott with the Legal Aid Society.
Chris Arnett and Annie Diszhar with Wildlife In Need.
Golden ticket winner Natalie Smith with the Anchal Project and 106.9 Play's Jesse Ras.
Cara Baribeau and Mariah Kline.
106.9 Play's Jesse Ras and Molly Melia with the Community Foundation.
Taylor Morgan and Robin Pittman.
Golden ticket winner Kyle Campbell with Neighborhood House and Jesse Ras with 106.9 Play.
Grace Daugherty and Kristen Wenrick with River City Ballet.
Susan Brown and Toni Hindall with Second Stride.
Tierra Roderick and Sandra Martinez with Educational Justice.
Stephanie Davidson, Sandy Imburgia and Bonnie Johnson with the Have a Heart Clinic.
Carrie Neumayer and Joni Tamalonis with Girls Rock Louisville.
Trae Cunningham, former UofL basketball player Ellis Myles and Jim Hunter with Louisville Magic AAU.
Justin White and Remy Sisk with Acting Against Cancer.
Students from St. Nicholas Academy cheer at the Give for Good rally.
Elizabeth Strange, Megan Heeke, Brittney Brown and Kara Mylor.
Jamie Keith and Valerie Moore with Bates CDC.
Vicky Smith with Cirque Louis.
Kate Raisor and Lori Felmey with Tyson’s Chance.
Steve Williams, Meredith Pack and Emmory Shipley with Home Of The Innocents.
James Toole and Will Becker with the Louisville Children’s Film Festival.
106.9 Play's Jesse Ras with Molly Melia, Cara Baribeau and Susan Barry with the Community Foundation.
