Give For Good Rally

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

The Community Foundation of Louisville (CFL) hosted a midday celebration at Fourth Street Live during Give For Good on Sept. 13. More than 200 nonprofits set up booths under the atrium to meet with community members and celebrate the day of giving with their staff and volunteers. In 24 hours, CFL reached its goal of raising $5 million dollars for the more than 500 participating nonprofits.