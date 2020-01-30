Girl on a Mission

How a Young Activist Plans to Change the World

Story by Class Act Federal Credit Union

Madison Erin Roy is the true definition of a trailblazer. Madison, a senior at Whitefield Academy, has been inspiring people ever since she wrote her first book at the age of nine. In second grade when a friend was diagnosed with leukemia, Madison was determined to help. She approached her older brother, a “self-proclaimed artist,” about writing a comic book to raise money for her friend. Together, Madison and her brother Reagan created, “GW Fights Back,” a comic about a boy who was “diagnosed with a monster” that followed him around everywhere. Madison explained that the monster represented leukemia. “We had to put it in a way that little kids would understand it,” Madison explained.

After receiving positive feedback about their comic book, Madison and her brother decided to write a book called, “Flower: A Girl with Leukemia.” The story is about a little girl and her struggle with the disease. All proceeds from this book were donated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The following year, Madison wrote her second book, “Petethra’s Secret,” about a girl with sickle cell anemia. She dedicated the book to her mentor, Dr. Jesse Harris, and donated all of its proceeds to the Faces of Our Children, Inc, for their efforts to “stomp out sickle cell disease.”

After seeing the success of her fundraising efforts, Madison wanted to continue giving back to the community. She became the youngest host on WLOU 104.7 FM with Dr. Jesse Harris’ broadcast called, “New Joyful PraiZe.” Sadly, Dr. Harris passed away, but Madison was not going to let that stop her from spreading her message. With her grandmother’s encouragement, Madison and her brother took over the radio show. “We wanted to continue on his message of spreading positivity, community service and loving one another,” Madison said. “We wanted to show that, yeah, we’re kids, but we can do something cool, too. We can help Louisville and we can help the world be a better place by doing one thing.”

Madison continued spreading this message by founding the Youth in Action Network, a youth empowerment program to encourage Kentucky youths to “work for positive change in their community and their lives.” Its members have volunteered over 500 hours of community service annually.

Madison explained that, “Even at a young age, my mother and grandmother instilled in me that I am very blessed and that I need to share my blessings with other people. I want to make everyone feel special and like they’re loved and cared about.” Their guidance and support made her believe in herself and, “do great things.” In fact, she considers her mom, grandmother and brother to be her biggest role models. She referred to her grandmother as her “grandmomager,” because she has helped Madison achieve her goals.

To spread awareness of Madison’s books, her grandmother set up a book signing at Class Act Federal Credit Union’s Fern Valley branch. Madison’s family have been members of Class Act for years. She explained that her family shares Class Act’s value of education. “Education was very important in my household,” Madison said. She also remarked that she appreciates all of the work that Class Act does for the education community. Because of their shared values, Class Act has been a part of Madison’s life since she was a child. She reminisced about playing in the play area in the front lobby when she was a kid. “This is probably cliché to say, but it feels like family because I’ve been here for so long. And I grew up downstairs having book signings here,” said Madison.

With just a few months of high school left, Madison already has a plan for the future. She wants to major in public health and become a pediatric hematologist. Regardless of what Madison’s future holds, she can rest assured that her “family” at Class Act Federal Credit Union will be there, celebrating her achievements and cheering her on every step of the way. V

Call 502.964.7575 or visit classact.org to join Class Act’s community today.