Getting All Thai’d Up In Kentucky

Right now, we’re all missing our favorite comfort food from our favorite restaurants. With this online event, you can support a local chef from your own home!

Purchase tickets now and receive a link via email for a live cooking demo from Chef Kat of All Thai’d Up. Learn how to cook Pad See Ew, a comforting noodle dish. This dish is made from stir-fried rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli, and your choice of protein in a sweet soy sauce. Chef Kat will direct you on cooking other substitutes with what you have in your home.

All Thai’d Up opened as a food truck in September 2017. Since then, Chef Kat, a Thailand-born half Thai, half American woman, has brought authentic Thai street food to Louisville.

If you aren’t much of a cook, you can still get your comfort food from the food truck, which will be stationed at 508 North English Station Road, Louisville, KY 40223 Monday through Friday from 11am to 8pm. Customers can order online at allthaidupky.com or get food delivered through partner delivery companies at 30% cost to the company or FREE through DoorDash.