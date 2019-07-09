Get a Taste of Independents, Sunday, July 14

Have you ever wanted to load up a plate with both filet mignon and beignets? It could happen at this year’s Taste of Independence.

Louisville’s food scene is constantly growing, so it can be difficult to keep up with all the new and exciting restaurants. Cross off some of these restaurants on your bucket list this Sunday, July 14. More than 30 of Louisville’s top restaurants will be handing out small plates and samples. From 1:00 to 4:00pm, try bites of handcrafted pizza from Coal’s Artisan Pizza, decadent biscuits from Biscuit Belly, upscale bites from Bourbons Bistro, and much more.

The annual event also includes a silent auction and live jazz performed by the Robbie Barlett Duo.

Taste of Independence benefits APRON, Inc. Founded in 2011, APRON, Inc. helps employees in independent service industry who need financial assistance due to illness, injuries, or other issues.

Tickets for Taste of Independence are $50 in advance or $60 at the door. The event is hosted at The Olmstead on Frankfurt Avenue. Taste of Independence is a great way to meet local chefs and food enthusiasts.