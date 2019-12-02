Filipino Party Food Dinner

Logan St Market Cooking

If you love cooking, you won’t want to miss this one-of-a-kind event at the newly-opened Logan Street Market.

Learn the best dishes of the Filipino cuisine in the market’s state of the art kitchen classroom, complete with several prep stations for participants. A camera facing the instructor’s station and a live recording on the large screen television ensures you won’t miss any steps and will be able to follow along perfectly.

Learn how to make delicious dishes like Pancit, a fried noodle dish with vegetables; Lumpia, fried spring rolls that can be filled with both savory and sweet fillings; Adobo, a special chicken dish simmered in soy sauce and vinegar; and pork and vegetable dumplings. Not only will you learn the essentials to master these dishes, but you’ll get to eat a delicious meal and learn the history behind each of these dishes.

Tickets for this class are $40 per person. The class starts at 6:30pm and ends at 8pm.