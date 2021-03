Farmers’ Markets Guide

If you’re as ready for spring as we are, here is a list of where you can find farm-fresh ingredients locally, even while the chilly temperatures are still lurking outside.

BARDSTOWN ROAD FARMERS’ MARKET

Winter Market located at Bardstown Road Presbyterian Church

1722 Bardstown Road

Louisville, KY 40205

(December 1, 2020 – March 31, 2021)

Saturdays: 10 am – 12 pm

bardstownroadfarmersmarket.com

502.320.9535

Beulah Winter Farmers’ Market

Located indoors at the gym of the Beulah Presbyterian Church Ramsey Building

6704 Bardstown Road

Louisville, KY 40291

(November 7, 2020 – April 18, 2021)

Saturdays: 10 am – 2 pm

facebook.com/Beulah-Winter-Farmers-Market

JEFFERSONTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET

Located at the Jeffersontown Pavilion

10434 Watterson Trail

Louisville, KY 40299

Dates vary, check the website for more info.

Saturdays: 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

facebook.com/JeffersontownFarmersMarket

502.471.6455

NORTON COMMONS FARMERS’ MARKET

Winter Farmers’ Market (every weekend but more vendors come on the 1st & 3rd Sundays)

6301 Moonseed Street

Prospect, KY 40059

(November 2, 2020 – May 1, 2021)

Sundays: 12 pm – 4 pm

facebook.com/NortonCommonsFarmersMarket

502.356.9942

THE EAST END FARMERS’ MARKET

Winter Market Located at Grace Evangelical Free Church parking lot

13060 Factory Lane

Louisville, KY 40245

(November 7th, 2020 – April 17th, 2021)

Saturdays: 2 pm – 4 pm

eastendfm.com

502.498.0344