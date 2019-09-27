Farm to Fork Fundraising Dinner

If you consider yourself a foodie, this event is for you. Enjoy a delicious, farm-fresh meal crafted by Chef Brian Schack of The Block Gourmet Deli, using locally-sourced ingredients from farmers. Enjoy the meal inside the gorgeous Hockensmith Barn just outside of the bustling pace of the city.

The event begins with a cocktail hour, complete with small plates and appetizers before the featured event. The once-in-a-lifetime meal will start with a Farmer’s Basket salad bar with freshly-plucked greens and handcrafted dressings along with potato and pasta salads and artisan breads. Choose from four entrees for your main course, served directly from the cutting board, each with a custom beer or wine pairing. Desserts are provided by excellent pastry chefs from Baker Chic, Salted Baker, and Red Barn Bakery.

Griffytown and Nick Peay will make sure your ears are as satisfied as your belly with their music. Although the meal itself is guarantee enough of a good time, the event also includes a silent auction with one-of-a-kind items as well as meet-and-greets with local farmers who provided produce.

The event benefits The Eastwood Village Council, a non-profit organization which advocates for all things related to the Eastwood Village and the surrounding area.

General admission tickets are $80. Tickets are nonrefundable, but may be transferred. Each dinner ticket includes two drink tickets. Additional drink tickets may be purchased at the event. The doors open at 6pm on Saturday, October 5. The event ends at 9pm.