Fabulous and Fit After Fifty

Like the saying goes: Age is just a number. Being strong and healthy is possible at every age. Celebrate your continued strength during Maximum Results’ event Fabulous & Fit After Fifty.

Join hosts Ann Bowden of WLKY TV and Denyce Maxwell of Urban Lifestylez for a morning of enlightenment. The event will include a keynote speech from Donna Richardson, a best-selling author of “Witness to Fitness” and creator of the clothing line “Clothing with Confidence.” Richardson has traveled across the world to motivate people to lead powerful and productive lives.

Interactive panels will include local hosts like Cathy Zion of Today’s Media, Ivy Brito of State Farm, and Deborah Turner of AARP. The holistic conference will discuss a variety of topics, such as health, wellness, finances, relationships, and more – nothing if off limits.

The morning event runs from 10am to 12:30pm—the perfect way to jumpstart a powerful Saturday. The even will be hosted at the Hilton Garden Inn at the Louisville Airport. Sponsors of the event include Humana, Norton Healthcare, State Farm, AARP, Wendy’s, and Today’s Woman.