Why drink bourbon in a drab bar when you can enjoy Kentucky’s finest in artfully arranged botanical gardens?

Taste samples of the region’s best bourbons, vodkas, wines, and more at the Eighth Annual South Oldham Rotary Bourbon & Wine Experience, hosted on the grounds of the Yew Dell Botanical Gardens. Sip on over 80 pours from the likes of Old 502 Winery, Angel’s Envy, Jeptha Creed, Buffalo Trace, and more as you enjoy the nurseries and arboretums as well as unique architectural features of Yew Dell, like their miniature stone castle.

In addition to a long list of bourbons and wines, small plates and bites will be provided by Ladyfingers Catering. Live music by Misty Mountain String Band will have you tapping your feet or swinging around the dance floor before you head over to the silent auction.

Proceeds from this event will go to local charities and organizations. Last year’s event benefited Camden Elementary and Crestwood Elementary as well as South Oldham Interchurch Council Christmas food banks. In addition, funds were provided to relief funds, grants, and scholarships.

All-inclusive tickets are $75 per person. The event starts at 6:30 and ends at 9:30 on September 6.