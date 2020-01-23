Eighth Annual Gravy Cup

Do you like the classic Southern dish biscuits and gravy? How about gourmet and inventive versions of your favorite dishes? Does competition cooking get you excited?

Then you’ll want to attend the 8th Annual Gravy Cup on Saturday, February 22, which is all of those things and more. It’s the world’s largest biscuit and gravy competition. Over 40 chefs from across the Kentuckiana region will compete in three categories for the glory of best biscuits and gravy: traditional, non-traditional, and vegetarian or vegan. Only one dish can go home with the People’s Choice Award.

Unlike other cooking competition shows, you won’t need to rely on the judge’s descriptions to know how delicious these offerings are. Everyone in attendance will get to taste the entries. When you’re not noshing on the best, you can shake it on the dance floor to the event’s live music.

Proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Haven. This organization has worked to provide a stable environment for boys and girls who have suffered abuse or neglect since 1950. They have helped over 6,000 children by providing a home, education, and life skills.

Tickets start at $20 for general admission for adults and $5 for kids. VIP tickets can be purchased for $40, which include a Gravy Cup collector’s shirt, a “fast pass” entrance line, VIP only access to the bar/lounge, and two drink tickets. Couples can purchase VIP tickets for two at the price of $75. Doors of the Mellwood Arts Center open at 11 and the event ends at 2.