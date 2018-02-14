Editor’s Note

I don’t mean to be a downer, but I have never been a fan of Valentine’s Day. The disdain started when I was young and witnessed the hurt in some of my classmates’ eyes upon discovering they hadn’t received as many valentines as others. I’m hopeful one day my (now 2-year-old) daughter will help me fall in love with the holiday, though I kind of budged a bit toward at least liking it a tad thanks to the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS).

On the morning this issue went to print, KHS brought an adorable puppy named Comet and a young kitten named Whispey to the Red Pin Media offices. This “Puppy and Kitten Gram,” as they’re called, was an early Valentine’s Day gift. Of course, everyone in the office had to stop what we were doing to watch them play. And pet them. And hold them. We got a little behind schedule, but it was absolutely worth it. Comet and Whispey and hundreds of other pets who need homes benefited from every gram gifted in the city. They’re also available for adoption through the KHS. Visit kyhumane.org to learn more. And, if you want a sneak peek of Comet – unless you’ve already seen him on our Facebook and Instagram pages – you’ll see plenty of pictures of the photogenic pup on page 38. Royal Jewelers recently hosted their first-ever Pearls & Puptails, a party benefiting KHS. A few furry friends who are up for adoption made an appearance, and as you’ll see from the photos captured by Tim Valentino, it is obvious that Comet was the crowd favorite.

You may have noticed a few billboards around town featuring The Voice-Tribune and the caption, “It’s your Voice!” We chose this tagline because I sincerely want to drive home to you, our readers and community members, that your opinion matters to us. With every issue, we want to represent our city in the best way imaginable and also reflect the input we’re getting from you. If you have comments or ideas, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me at 502.897.8900 or angie@voice-tribune.com.