Grab your clubs and hit the green for a good cause on Monday, October 7.

The event will have a four-person scramble format with awards for the team closest to the hold on all par 3’s and hole-in-one prizes on all par 3’s, as well as prizes for first, second, third, and last-place teams. Prizes include a Costa Rica Getaway, a Disney World Adventure, a Los Cabos All-inclusive package, and a Fairmont Bermuda trip.

If you scratch on the golf tournament, you can still win big at the event’s silent raffle and auction—or sink a 50 foot putt to win $5,000! There will also be a meet and greet with Bellarmine Basketball coach Scotty Davenport.

Sponsored by Delta Dental, the 11 th annual Drivin’ Fore Dreams golf tournament will benefit Dreams With Wings, an organization that helps to empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The event begins at 11am and ends at 6pm. Hole or Team Sponsorship is $800. Team entry is $500.

Hosted at the Woodhaven Country Club, the event will have dinner and drinks.