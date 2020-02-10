Throw on your best flapper outfit and get decked out for the 20th annual Dreamer’s Ball Gala.

On Saturday, February 29, enjoy a great night of delicious food, unique auctions, and fun dancing. Celebrate the Roaring Twenties while supporting a good cause and enjoy tunes from The Louisville Crashers.

The silent auction includes incredible items such as wine classes for a group of 20, exacta packages from Churchill Downs, tickets to a University of Louisville basketball game against Virginia Tech, as well as many more prizes from local restaurants, photographers, events, and more.

This Gala marks 20 years of supporting Dreams With Wings, an organization that has worked for two decades to improve the quality of services, assistance, and community programs for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities such as autism. What started as a way to provide housing for these individuals has turned into supporting over 340 individuals in residences as well as supported employment and summer camps as well as occupational, physical, and speech therapies.

VIP tickets to this event include drinks as well as a meet and greet with The Louisville Crashers. The event will be hosted by The Refinery North in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Tickets start at $40 for general admission with one drink ticket. Doors open at 9pm and the event ends at midnight.