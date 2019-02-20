Dr. Vicki Phillips Returns to Kentucky

Kentucky To the World and The Kentucky Center Present Dr. Vicki Phillips for “Public Education: Unbridled or Unraveling?”

As part of the Republic Bank Foundation Speaker Series, Kentucky to the World and The Kentucky Center will present Dr. Vicki Phillips for “Public Education: Unbridled or Unraveling?” on the evening of March 7. The reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the talk will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

What was once one of our greatest national resources is now in danger. Global education strategist Dr. Vicki Phillips will be returning to her home state of Kentucky for a thought-provoking conversation on public education with former U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Matthew Barzun.

This discussion will explore key questions about how to transform the power of education into a system that can launch Americans to the highest levels of performance in the world and where Kentucky falls in that equation.

Originally from Falls of Rough in Breckinridge County, Dr. Phillips has held several senior executive positions in the Kentucky Department of Education. She also spent eight years as director of education strategy and grantmaking for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Most recently, Dr. Phillips accepted the role of chief education officer with the National Geographic Society, leading their ambitious education work in the U.S. and around the world.

Dr. Phillips will be joined onstage by former U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom and current owner of Louisville Magazine, Matthew Barzun. During his time as Ambassador, Barzun, visited more than 200 British schools and conducted workshops for more than 20,000 British high school seniors. He has served on the boards of many nonprofits that focus on education, public policy and interfaith relations.

Tickets are $25. Kentucky Center members can call the member hotline at 502.566.5144. Standard tickets are available at kentuckycenter.org/presents, by phone 502.584.7777, 800.775.7777, and in-person at The Kentucky Center box office and drive-thru. Please call 502.566.5111 for information about the range of accessibility options offered to enhance your performance experience.