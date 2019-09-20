Dolfinger’s to Host Exclusive Herend Artist Event 

Beginning Oct. 1, 2019, Dolfinger’s in Louisville will celebrate a landmark occasion orchestrated by the internationally-acclaimed Herend Porcelain Manufactory of Hungary. As one of only 10 U.S. retail dealers handpicked to host the event, the store will feature gallery-worthy porcelain finery rarely seen in the U.S.. The exhibition will culminate in a pinnacle event on Oct. 23, when Herend master painter Marianna Steigervald will demonstrate painting techniques and sign purchases.

Herend began earning worldwide fame for its exquisite porcelain soon after its founding in 1826 and today is the largest European manufactory of handcrafted, hand-painted porcelain. It remains the brand of choice of royalty, leaders of nations and celebrities from all walks of life.

Customers can anticipate a stunning array of magnificent designs, novel show colors and captivating shapes. With something to entice Herend enthusiasts of every genre and anyone captivated by beautiful pieces of art, the expansive assortment of show goods will be accompanied by other exceptional Herend porcelain gems such as art sculptures from Herend’s limited-edition Reserve Collection.

This year’s piece created specifically for the events is a lively figurine featuring a pair of turtles. Hand painted in an arresting mix of Herend’s classic fishnet pattern combined with vivid streaks of color, the result is a dramatic variation on the turtles’ usual camouflage painted to reflect the colors found in the diverse layers of the pond they like to call home. Finishing the piece are striking 24K gold details.

Other perpetually popular artist show pieces on hand will be figurines painted in Herend’s signature fishnet design in exclusive show colors such as lavender, turquoise and a delightful key lime and pink mosaic combo. In addition, a number of limited edition pieces in gold and platinum will be showcased as well as figurines in a burgundy coloration. Rounding out the collection will be several fishnet pieces in gray, forest green and copper colors, which are rarely seen stateside.

Marianna Steigervald has been with Herend for over 21 years, and 2019 marks her sixth U.S. artist event tour. One on the manufactory’s few master artists among its hundreds of painters, Marianna has built a loyal U.S. following of Herend aficionados who look forward to her visits year after year.

Dolfinger’s is located at 3937 Chenoweth Sq. in Louisville. Reach them by phone at 502. 895.3226 or visit their website, dolfingers.com. Hours for the artist signing event are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.