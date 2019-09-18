Critically Loved Golf Outing

There’s nothing better than a day golfing with friends, and being able to raise money for a good cause is just the cherry on top.

Join Critically Loved at their second annual Golf Outing on Tuesday, September 24. Hosted at Polo Fields Country Club, the day-long event will include unique golf competitions for groups of four golfers, including a scramble and shotgun at noon.

Fully funded by donations, Critically Loved helps families with chronically and critically ill children by providing guidance with medical bills, school, and insurance. The organization also provides counseling services and offers Bible studies at local churches. Critically Loved also partners with pediatric health providers and specialty charities to help parents and families in need.

Participants will receive an included lunch, two drink tickets, appetizers after the competitions, and entry into prize drawings. Tickets are $125 for individual participants and $400 for a team of four. The event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.